Police attended the scene of a sudden death in the Cliftonville Avenue area of north Belfast on Thursday night.

​Police have said that – after an investigation – they are not treating the sudden death of a man in north Belfast as suspicious.

On Friday morning they issued a statement saying they remained at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing surrounding the circumstances of the death – and a post-mortem will be carried out in due course,” they said.

Later, the News Letter asked for an update on the case, the age and gender of the deceased and where the body was found?

On Friday afternoon police issued a further statement, confirming the death “is not being treated as suspicious”.