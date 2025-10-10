PSNI give update on sudden death of man in Cliftonville Avenue in north Belfast
On Thursday evening police said that officers were at the scene of a sudden death in the Cliftonville Avenue area of North Belfast.
On Friday morning they issued a statement saying they remained at the scene.
"Enquiries are ongoing surrounding the circumstances of the death – and a post-mortem will be carried out in due course,” they said.
Later, the News Letter asked for an update on the case, the age and gender of the deceased and where the body was found?
On Friday afternoon police issued a further statement, confirming the death “is not being treated as suspicious”.
Councillor Paul McCusker said the PSNI Criminal Investigations Department had been leading the investigation. He said it was “very sad news” and expressed sympathy to the friends and family of the deceased.