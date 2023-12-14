PSNI hate crime investigation after after oil poured at East Belfast GAA pitch

The PSNI is treating criminal damage on grounds used by an east Belfast GAA team as a hate crime.

Police say they are investigating a report of criminal damage in the area of Henry Jones Playing Fields in Castlereagh.

It has been reported that oil had been poured over goal mouths. The damage, which is being treated as a hate crime, is believed to have been occurred sometime from Tuesday night, 12 December.

Police are asking anyone with information is to call 101, quoting reference 1110 of 13/12/23.

The public can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Local Alliance councillor Michael Long has called on all parties to show support for East Belfast GAA, after the attack.

He noted that there had been previous attacks on property at the grounds.

“I stand by East Belfast GAA after this latest hate-filled incident and I call on all parties to do the same,” said Councillor Long.

“This is sadly not the first time the club has been targeted. It is beyond tiresome that a club just wanting to play sport and contribute positively to the local community once again faces this bigotry and hatred.