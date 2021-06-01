PSNI helicopter used to catch suspected fake police officers

Fraudsters accused of posing as police officers. File photo

Details of the surveillance operation emerged as four men faced charges connected to the alleged scam.

Ray Lee, 28, Shea Reynolds, 26, Elijah Gavin, 25, and William McGinley, 32, were among six people detained in the city on Friday.

The arrests followed an incident where a 65-year-old woman was allegedly duped into taking steps towards handing over £40,000 in cash to individuals impersonating police officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reynolds, Gavin and McGinley are each charged with a single count of fraud by false representation, while Lee faces 40 counts of the same offence.

The defendants’ addresses were not made available for their appearance at Belfast Magistrates’ Court.

However, a detective sergeant from the PSNI’s Economic Crime Branch said he believed he could connect all four accused to the alleged offences.

During the hearing a defence solicitor for Reynolds challenged the evidence against him.

“Police conceded that my client wasn’t the person making representations to this unfortunate elderly lady,” the lawyer said.

The court heard that undercover officers arrived at the scene in the Rosetta area as part of an “intelligence-led operation” which also involved aerial surveillance.

“There is police helicopter footage of the incident,” the detective confirmed.

Despite defence submissions that Reynolds is completely innocent, he added: “The arresting officer found him in a car along with £40,000 belonging to the victim.”

With no applications for bail, District Judge Rosalie Prytherch remanded all four accused in custody.