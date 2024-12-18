PSNI hunt for on-the-run murderer James Meehan - widespread concern after murderer absconds for third time
James Meehan, 55, failed to return to Magilligan prison last week to complete his life sentence for the murder of Jim McFadden in Londonderry in 2007.
The PSNI is working with Irish police and internationally to find him.
Mr Meehan previously absconded in 2009 during his murder trial and again in 2022 when on temporary release.
Mr McFadden's daughters Danielle Bradley and Ashling Graham believe granting him temporary release allowed him to abscond for a third time.
They said their father was a “gentle soul” and that his murder had devastated their family.
“When you have your own kids you miss him that bit more, so it's just really hard to know they are growing up without him,” they told the BBC.
The Department of Justice said the NI Prison Service does risk assessments to prepare prisoners for a “graduated release into the community”.
While every step is taken to mitigate risk, it said “this is not an exact science and on occasion they will make poor decisions”, it added.
East Belfast MLA and DUP justice spokesperson Joanne Bunting said Ms Bradley and Ms Graham will never get over what happened to their dad “and will carry the pain and horror of what they witnessed forever”.
Ms Bunting said: “I have no doubt they will have been retraumatised by the news that their father's murderer has absconded again.”
She said it is usual that prisoners towards the end of their sentences are permitted day release.
“That said, given this is Mr Meehan's third abscondment, there are question marks over the risk assessment conducted in his case. It seems to me that much more rehabilitation must be done with Mr Meehan and other prisoners with a history of abscondment, before they are even remotely considered for temporary release.”
Chief Inspector of Criminal Justice, Jacqui Durkin, said the preparation for release of prisoners serving long sentences is an important part of their reintegration back into the community but it “can never be risk free”.