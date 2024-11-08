PSNI in Coleraine re-issue appeal for information about missing person Lester McLennan from Belfast
Sergeant McClean said: “Lester was last seen travelling by bus to the Giant’s Causeway area from Belfast at approximately 9.30am on Friday 1st November.
“He is described as being approximately 6 feet 3 in height, of slim build with light brown hair and was wearing black glasses, light beige trousers with a dark belt, walking boots, a long grey coat to below the knee and a dark zip up jacket.
He was also carrying a black backpack.
“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen Lester or who may have any information on his whereabouts to contact police.
"We are also keen to speak to the member of the public who located a black backpack in the vicinity of the Giant’s Causeway and handed it to staff members to get in touch.”
Police are asking anyone with any information that could assist with their enquiries is asked to contact police in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference 76-02/11/24.