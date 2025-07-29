Police in east Belfast are appealing for witnesses who saw a partially dressed man with a petrol can who has been linked to an arson attack and driving a car into a police vehicle.

The man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including arson in the east of the city last night, Monday 28 July.

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: "Just before 5.30pm, we received a report of a partially-dressed man in the Euston Street area with a petrol can.

"It was reported that residents were in fear of the man. Local policing officers were immediately dispatched to the scene alongside armed response colleagues, as it was believed that he posed a threat to the public.

"A short time later, we received a report of a man of similar description attempting to break into a property in the Loopland Park area. A window had been smashed before the man made off.

"A 30-year-old man was arrested nearby."

Police found the back door of a residential property in Euston Street had been kicked in before petrol was poured on the door and floor and set alight.

Thankfully, no-one was inside the home at the time, police said, and although damage was, the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the blaze.

"We believe that the suspect may have been involved in the earlier theft of a vehicle from a car park on the Newtownards Road. The vehicle, a grey Peugeot 208 was stolen at around 9.40pm on Sunday, 27 July.

"On Monday morning, 28th July, the same vehicle was seen being driven dangerously in the Hopewell Avenue area of the city by officers on patrol.

"The vehicle failed to stop for officers when signalled to do so, and was then driven deliberately at a police vehicle. The police vehicle was damaged and three officers sustained minor injuries while the suspect vehicle made off from the scene."

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said the man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, taking and driving away a motor vehicle, criminal damage and assault on police.

He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

"The consequences of any of these actions could have been much more serious,” she added.

"We want to appeal to anyone with information, including CCTV dashcam or other relevant footage, to contact us on 101. The number to quote is 1207 of 28/07/25."