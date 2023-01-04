The seizure was made at a residential property in the Beersbridge Road area of East Belfast on 30 December 2022.

A 45-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were arrested and questioned on suspicion of a number of offences and were later released pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Oonagh Ryan said: "This seizure is a significant quantity of harmful drugs together with a range of other drugs paraphernalia.

"We are determined to remove illegal drugs from our community, arrest those suspected to be involved in the drug supply chain and put them before the courts.

"Those involved in the supply and distribution of illegal and unregulated drugs, exploit some of the most vulnerable members of communities across Northern Ireland for money to support their lifestyle. They do not care about the impact on the user, their family, friends or the Health Service.

"For information on local support services that can help with issues like drug addiction, please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info. There is also a range of services available if you are affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse.

"Information on these services is also available on this website. These services are available to you regardless of whether or not your loved one is receiving help for their addiction."

Some of the £180,000 of controlled drugs seized by police in east Belfast.

"We continue to appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply to call us on the non-emergency number 101."

