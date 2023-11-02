PSNI interim Chief Constable Jon Boutcher: Investigation into police ombudsman incident to conclude within weeks

​​An investigation into an incident linked to the police ombudsman is set to conclude within weeks, the PSNI interim chief constable has said.

Interim PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher during his first Northern Ireland Policing Board meeting since his appointment, at Cromac House in Belfast on Thursday

West Midlands Police are investigating the incident after PSNI officers attended an address in Holywood on September 23 following a report of a domestic incident.

A man was arrested as part of those inquiries and later released pending a report to prosecutors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ombudsman Marie Anderson has faced calls from unionist politicians to stand aside during the investigation.

Interim chief constable Jon Boutcher told a meeting of the Policing Board on Thursday that it was a live investigation.

“The position is that I can’t comment on it,” he said.

“I think it’s helpful for everyone to know that I anticipate a resolution of that matter to be in weeks rather than months because that’s in the interests of everybody involved.”