PSNI interim Chief Constable Jon Boutcher: Investigation into police ombudsman incident to conclude within weeks
West Midlands Police are investigating the incident after PSNI officers attended an address in Holywood on September 23 following a report of a domestic incident.
A man was arrested as part of those inquiries and later released pending a report to prosecutors.
Ombudsman Marie Anderson has faced calls from unionist politicians to stand aside during the investigation.
Interim chief constable Jon Boutcher told a meeting of the Policing Board on Thursday that it was a live investigation.
“The position is that I can’t comment on it,” he said.
“I think it’s helpful for everyone to know that I anticipate a resolution of that matter to be in weeks rather than months because that’s in the interests of everybody involved.”
At his first Policing Board meeting Mr Boutcher also addressed issues around PSNI morale, funding and controversial disciplinary action taken against two junior officers.