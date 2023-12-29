PSNI International Policing Unit arrest man in Belfast wanted Spain in relation to drugs importation
and live on Freeview channel 276
The man has been charged with importing large quantities of cannabis, to the value of over twenty million Euros, into Europe in 2013.
He was detained under the Extradition Act yesterday evening, Thursday 28th December, in the Belfast Harbour area and will be brought before an extradition court in Belfast in the coming days.
Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This arrest was as a result of our collaborative working with the National Crime Agency and the Belfast Harbour Police.
“The Police Service will continue to work with our international partners to identify and arrest those sought for arrest and extradition. Our message is clear: there is nowhere to hide in Northern Ireland, and that we will actively pursue all wanted persons believed to be in this jurisdiction.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.