Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit have arrested a 39-year-old man who is wanted to stand trial in Spain.

The man has been charged with importing large quantities of cannabis, to the value of over twenty million Euros, into Europe in 2013.

He was detained under the Extradition Act yesterday evening, Thursday 28th December, in the Belfast Harbour area and will be brought before an extradition court in Belfast in the coming days.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This arrest was as a result of our collaborative working with the National Crime Agency and the Belfast Harbour Police.

PSNI arrest man wanted in Spain