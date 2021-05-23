PSNI investigate after shots fired at hunger striker celebration marking 40th anniversary of Patsy O’Hara

The PSNI have confirmed that they are investigating the incident, that took place on Friday night close to 9pm in the Ardfoyle area of Londonderry.

Patsy O’Hara was the third of 10 prisoners to die in the 1981 hunger strike.

A large crowd gathered at a mural on Bishop Street honouring the Londonderry man.

Video footage circulating on social media showed 15 masked men, some carrying weapons, standing in front of the mural, as a volley of gunfire rings out.

Detective Sergeant Boyd said: “Police received a report at around 8.55pm last night in relation to a number of masked men in the Ardfoyle area of Derry/Londonderry.

“Police are aware of shots fired in the area. An investigation is underway.”

