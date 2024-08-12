PSNI investigate racially motivated hate crime after man pelted with stones in East Belfast park

A gang of youths

Police are investigating a report of intimidation in a park near Manse Road, Castlereagh yesterday evening, Sunday 11th August.

A man was walking in the park at around 7.15pm when he was approached by six young people, who shouted abuse and intimidated him.

As the man walked away, the young people threw stones at him. But the man was not injured.

This is being treated as a racially motivated hate crime and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact Police on 101 and quote reference 1409 11/08/24.

There is where you can contact the PSNI about the disorder

Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said: “Thankfully there were no other reports of any serious incidents across Northern Ireland on Sunday.

“Last night, detectives investigating an attack on a mosque in Greenwell Street in Newtownards on Saturday, 10th August, arrested a man following searches at two properties in Newtownards. He remains in police custody at this time.

“A further two men, aged 58 and 30, were charged to appear in court in connection with disorder over the last week.

The 58-year-old is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court this morning, with the 30-year-old due before Downpatrick Magistrates Court.

We now have 35 people arrested and 28 charged to court in connection with the recent disorder.

“On Sunday, we released another five images of individuals whom we would like to speak to in connection with our ongoing investigation into disorder and attacks on Police officers since Saturday 3rd August.

“20 officers have been injured since the disorder began, including one female officer sustaining severe facial injuries and another male officer with a broken leg. Assaults on our officers for doing their job is not acceptable.”

Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones appealed to the public for information: “The various reports and incidents since last Saturday have been a disgrace and I am appealing to the public directly, do not let these criminals hide in your community.

"Anyone with any information should contact Police. We have set up a Major Incident Public Portal for people to submit information, images and footage. Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police here.