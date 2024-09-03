PSNI investigating a racially-motivated hate incident in Northern Ireland after erection of signage in Moygashel

Road sign with image of people a dingy boat with the message, "No illegal immigrants for 1 mile", erected close to the Orange Arch in Moygashel, Co. Tyrone PA Photo. Picture date: Monday September 02 2024. See PA story ULSTER Immigration. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Police have removed an anti-immigration sign that was erected at the roadside in a Co Tyrone village.

The sign, which carried the message “no illegal immigrants for one mile” with an image of a number of people in a small boat, was visible on the footpath in Moygashel on Monday.

It was left close to an Orange arch across the main road in the village.

PSNI

Police attended the scene shortly after 2.30pm and removed the sign.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The signage has been removed by officers, and the matter is being treated as a racially-motivated hate incident.

“Our local policing team have been undertaking inquiries in the area and anyone who has any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1011 of 02/09/24.

The incident happened during a time of increased concern over racist attacks and race-related incidents in Northern Ireland.

Recent figures showed that the region reported the highest number of race-related incidents on record last year.

Some 1,411 such incidents were recorded in the 12 months from July 1 2023 to June 30 2024, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

The latest figures were recorded before the recent spate of race-related incidents in August which followed anti-immigration protests in Belfast.

Unrest in Belfast and attacks on some businesses owned by people from minority ethnic backgrounds came at a time of tension across the UK following misinformation on social media after the murder of three young children in Southport.

Meanwhile, politicians have condemned graffiti that appeared over the weekend on a number of properties in a new housing development in Londonderry.

Local representatives said the graffiti sprayed on some houses in the Church Brae area was racist and sectarian.

Sinn Fein councillor Christopher Jackson said: “This is the latest vile and hate-driven attempt to intimidate people and families from living in brand new homes.

“There is an onus on all political and community leaders to stand united in calling out racist and sectarian intimidation.

SDLP councillor Sean Mooney said: “The people who carried this out do not speak for the people of the Waterside where people from a diverse range of backgrounds live and work alongside each other.

“This attempt to create fear will be fully rejected and must be condemned by political leaders in the strongest possible terms.”

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton said such incidents are not representative of the area.

“It’s unacceptable and needs to be called out,” Mr Middleton told the BBC.

“We have to show as a society that this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Police have said they are treating the incident in Derry as a hate crime.

A spokesperson said: “This will not be tolerated. We will continue to work closely with our partners, community representatives and elected representatives.

“Hate crime has no place in our society whatsoever. Be reassured, we will be relentless in our approach to identify those involved.”

“Alternatively, you can report online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or in confidence through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The incident has been condemned by SDLP Dungannon councillor Karol McQuade who said: “There is concern locally after the appearance of this sign in the Moygashel area.

"This is a shared community where people from all over have made their home and this is in no way representative of the view of the vast majority who live here.

“The recent spike in racist incidents has caused considerable fear among our immigrant population and I want to express my solidarity with them. This is as much their home as anyone else’s and the warped views of the people behind this incident are an absolute disgrace.