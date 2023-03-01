According to Kevin O’Neill, chair of Killen Community Residents Group, thedeath of a dog due to suspected poisoning in the Killen area near Coalisland on Sunday has brought the number of pets killed in the area over the last fortnight to four.

Mr O’Neill said people were frightened to bring their animals outside due to the incidents.

He said people are very concerned about their pets and for their children getting their hands on this poison.

Dogs are an important part of the family

“During the past five weeks there have been many incidents of dogs being poisoned – three at a local forest and one in our close knit community in Killen,” he told Good Morning Ulster

“Sadly I had to lift the dog’s remains (from the side of the road) and return them to their owner, with no physical injuries noted.

"I did see some distressing concerns in the dog’s mouth which the family confirmed as poison."

Mr O’Neill also told Good Morning Ulster that dog owners believed the dogs were being poisoned by “cocktail sausages laced with toxic anti-freeze”.

Walking the dog

“We have no idea about the reason behind it or why people are doing it,” he said on the BBC.

“There is also a real concern that this poison could be lifted by children or other people in the community.”

When asked about the incidents a PSNI said: “Police received a report of suspected dog poisoning in the Drumcairne Forest area of Stewartstown on Saturday, February 18th.

"The incident was reported at around 11.50am, when it was reported a dog had died on Friday evening after it was poisoned.