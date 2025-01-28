Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating a two-vehicle crash which killed two men are appealing for drivers of two other cars to come forward.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dark grey Audi and a black Mercedes collided just before 12:45pm on Friday 27 December 2024 on the Killylea Road outside Killylea, County Armagh.

Emergency services attended but two men died at the scene. Four others, including a baby, were taken to hospital for medical treatment. One of the women sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 32-year-old man was charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, and one count of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving. He appeared at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Friday 3 January.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash which killed two men outside Killyleagh on 27 December. Pictured is a general view of the Killyleah Road where the crash happened. Photo: Google.

Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit appealed for occupants of two other vehicles to come forward.

“As part of our ongoing investigations, we would like to speak with the occupants of a white or light coloured Nissan Qashqai SUV type vehicle or similar travelling toward Killylea from the direction of Armagh at approximately 12:40pm on Friday 27 December 2024.

“We would also like to speak with a male and female, who were occupants of a dark-coloured people carrier type vehicle, who stopped at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We believe these people have important information that may be able to assist with our enquiries."

Detectives would also like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with their enquiries.