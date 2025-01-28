PSNI investigating crash which killed two men at Killyleagh, Co Armagh appeal for drivers to come forward

By Philip Bradfield
Published 28th Jan 2025, 18:38 BST
Police investigating a two-vehicle crash which killed two men are appealing for drivers of two other cars to come forward.

A dark grey Audi and a black Mercedes collided just before 12:45pm on Friday 27 December 2024 on the Killylea Road outside Killylea, County Armagh.

Emergency services attended but two men died at the scene. Four others, including a baby, were taken to hospital for medical treatment. One of the women sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.

A 32-year-old man was charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, and one count of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving. He appeared at Newry Magistrates’ Court on Friday 3 January.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash which killed two men outside Killyleagh on 27 December. Pictured is a general view of the Killyleah Road where the crash happened. Photo: Google.Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash which killed two men outside Killyleagh on 27 December. Pictured is a general view of the Killyleah Road where the crash happened. Photo: Google.
Inspector Cherith Adair from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit appealed for occupants of two other vehicles to come forward.

“As part of our ongoing investigations, we would like to speak with the occupants of a white or light coloured Nissan Qashqai SUV type vehicle or similar travelling toward Killylea from the direction of Armagh at approximately 12:40pm on Friday 27 December 2024.

“We would also like to speak with a male and female, who were occupants of a dark-coloured people carrier type vehicle, who stopped at the scene.

“We believe these people have important information that may be able to assist with our enquiries."

Detectives would also like to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured dash-cam or other footage which could assist with their enquiries.

The public can 101 and quote reference 740 of 27/12/24 or report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

