PSNI investigating deaths of two people at apartment in Annadale Crescent area of Belfast

Police have launched an investigation following the deaths of two people at an apartment in Belfast.

By Rebecca Black
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The deaths occurred at a property in the Annadale Crescent area of the city on Saturday, police said on Sunday morning.

A man in his 40s was arrested following the deaths.

He has since been released on police bail while further inquiries are carried out.

Police are investigating the deaths in the Belfast apartment.
Later on Sunday afternoon, police said a post mortem examination had taken place and the deaths are not being treated as suspicious at this time.