PSNI investigating 'hate crime' damage to Irish language street signs in Belfast
The dual-language signage at Cranmore Gardens had the Irish name painted over with white paint early on Wednesday evening.
One SDLP councillor has called the vandalism “pathetic” and “stupid,” however, a DUP representative has urged Belfast City Council to revise the policy of placing the signs with as little as 15% support in any street.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police in south Belfast are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of criminal damage to two dual-language street signs in the Cranmore Gardens area.
Neighbourhood policing Sergeant Mulholland said: “It is believed that the damage, which was caused by the signs being daubed with white paint, occurred sometime between 6pm and 8pm on Wednesday, 17 April.
“We are investigating this as a sectarian hate crime and are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 458 of 18/04/24."
The statement added: “A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org".
SDLP councillor Donal Lyons posted a photograph of the damage on social media, and said: "Pathetic that someone is so bigoted that the sight of Irish would drive them to vandalism. Stupid too.
"Cranmore/Crainn mhóra (big trees) refs the chestnut grove nearby where it’s said King Billy and Wolfe Tone both separately visited. To deny the Irish is to deny the name."
However, DUP Botanic representative Darren Leighton said erecting the signs without significant approval is divisive.
"I'll say it again, the language strategy, which includes the 15% support for dual street signage, needs to be reviewed... to stop people politicising a minority language to create division in settled communities." he said.