In a PSNI statement Detective Sergeant Bell said: “At around 9:35pm, it was reported that a pipe bomb had been thrown at a property in the area.

"It was reported that a front window and a wall at the property were damaged during the incident.

"The property was occupied at the time, but there were no reports of any injuries.

Forensics at the scene on Monday, A 62-year-old man has been treated by paramedics after an arson attack in County Down. The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called to put out a fire at a house in Moyle Gardens in Newtownards at 22:04 BST. Firefighters used waterjets to extinguish the fire. It is being treated as deliberate. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

AND yesterday the PSNI received a report of a petrol bomb incident at the Moyne Gardens area of Newtownards (on Sunday 26th March).

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “Shortly after 10pm, it was reported that a brick was thrown through a front window of a property in the area.

"It was then reported that two petrol bombs were thrown into the property, which caused fire damage to the window ledge, roof and floor during the incident.

"One man in his 60s was injured during the incident.

Damage was also caused to a car that was parked outside the property, with bricks thrown through an upstairs window and a kitchen window during the incident.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1787 26/03/23.

"A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .”

The scene at Dicksonia Drive in Newtownards, Co. Down, where police are investigating an attack on a property on Saturday night. A petrol bomb was thrown at the property causing damage to the front door along with a number of windows being smashed.

