PSNI investigating report of serious sexual assault in town centre

Police are appealing for information

It was reported at around 12.10am that a female was sexually assaulted by an unknown male in the Square in Moy.

The suspect has been described as being approximately six foot, of medium / skinny build, and with brown hair which was spiky at the front.

He was said to have spoken with an Armagh accent, and was wearing a dark coloured coat, white top, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information which could assist police, is asked to call 101 and quote the reference number 14 of 27/12/21.

