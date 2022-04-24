PSNI issue appeal over groups of young people gathering in graveyards in a County Down town

The PSNI’s Banbridge Neighbourhood Team highlighted the issue saying officers were aware of anti-social behaviour occurring around numerous churches in Rathfriland, specifically in the adjacent graveyards.
“We are able to say that this has been caused by young people and enquiries are continuing to identify individuals,” the PSNI say in a Facebook post.
“Parents - please be aware where your children are and educate them about anti-social behaviour and it’s potential consequences.
“Try to encourage them to be respectful of their local community in particular towards any and all religious establishments. If you wish to report anything in respect of this please contact Banbridge Neighbourhood Team on 101.