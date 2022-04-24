PSNI issue appeal over groups of young people gathering in graveyards in a County Down town

The PSNI’s Banbridge Neighbourhood Team highlighted the issue saying officers were aware of anti-social behaviour occurring around numerous churches in Rathfriland, specifically in the adjacent graveyards.

“We are able to say that this has been caused by young people and enquiries are continuing to identify individuals,” the PSNI say in a Facebook post.

“Parents - please be aware where your children are and educate them about anti-social behaviour and it’s potential consequences.

A PSNI officer patrols a graveyard in Rathfriland