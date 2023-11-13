All Sections
PSNI issue update on sudden death of child in Larne reported last week

​​The sudden death of a child in Larne is not being treated as suspicious by police.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 13th Nov 2023, 17:01 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 17:07 GMT
The sudden death of the child in Larne caused some consternation in the town on Friday.

Police said they had received reports of a medical emergency involving a child at a property in the Antiville area of Larne on Thursday.

On Friday police confirmed that the child had died, and that no other people were injured in the incident.

PSNI officers pictured at the scene of a home in the Antiville area of Larne after a sudden death was reported on Thursday 9 November around lunchtime. Photo: PresseyePSNI officers pictured at the scene of a home in the Antiville area of Larne after a sudden death was reported on Thursday 9 November around lunchtime. Photo: Presseye
A PSNI spokesman, speaking on Friday, asked people not to speculate on the cause of death.

The spokesman said: “Officers received a report yesterday afternoon, Thursday 9 November of a medical emergency involving a child, at a property in the Loran Avenue area of the town,” they said.

“A child was taken to hospital but sadly passed away.

“A post mortem will now be carried out today to determine the cause of death and inquiries remain ongoing.

“Until a post mortem is completed, we will not know the cause of death and would, therefore, urge people to refrain from speculation in relation to this death.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it attended a call just after 1pm on Thursday.

One patient was taken by ambulance to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Yesterday afternoon, Monday, police said a post-mortem had been completed and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police said there will be no further comment on the matter.

"The thoughts of the Police Service are with the family at this difficult time,” it added.