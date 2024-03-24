Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The PSNI has now reported that a man in his forties has died following a road traffic collision on the Forkhill Road, Newry, on Saturday 23 March.

The news comes shortly after police reported an “unspeakable tragedy” after four people died in a single vehicle collision in Armagh in the early hours of this morning.

Officers received a report of a collision outside Newry involving a male pedestrian and a Nissan car at around 10.40pm on Saturday night.

A general view of the Forkhill Road outside Newry. A collision on the road on Saturday has resulted in the death of a man in his forties.Photo: Google.

Police said the injured man was taken to hospital following the collision but sadly died from his injuries a short time later.

The Forkhill Road was closed for a number of hours but has since re-opened.

Police are asking anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any dash cam or mobile phone footage, to contact them at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 1661 23/03/24.

Earlier today police reported that four people had died following a crash involving a grey Volkswagen Golf on the Ballynahonemore Road, Armagh at around 2.10am this morning, Sunday 24 March.

The driver and three passengers, who have not been named, died at the scene, police said.

District Commander Superintendent Paul McGrattan said: “This is an unspeakable tragedy for the families involved, and for the wider community, who will understandably struggle to comprehend such loss of life.

"A thorough and sensitive investigation is now underway and anyone with information that could assist us is asked to get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit.

"Police remain at the scene at present and the Ballynahonemore Road will be closed for most of the day.

"The thoughts of the entire Police Service are with the families, friends and loved ones of those who have lost their lives.”