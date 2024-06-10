PSNI launch appeal after criminal damage and theft of Irish language bilingual street signs in the Haypark Avenue area

By Gemma Murray
Published 10th Jun 2024, 14:58 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 15:07 BST
Police in south Belfast are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage and theft of Irish language bilingual street signs in the Haypark Avenue area of Belfast on Sunday 9th June.
It was reported that at approximately 1.40am on Sunday morning, a man entered the area on foot, removed two signs and then walked off in the direction of Ailesbury Road.

He was described as being around 5ft 11ins tall, with short light brown hair, of heavy build and was wearing a green coloured T-shirt.

Bilingual street sign at The Branch

Inspector Luke McAnee said: “We are treating this incident as a sectarian motivated hate crime and I would appeal to anyone with any information about the incident or who has CCTV or doorbell cameras which may have captured footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact police at Lisburn Road on 101, quoting reference number 448 10/06/24.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://www.psni.police.uk/report or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.