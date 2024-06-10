PSNI launch appeal after criminal damage and theft of Irish language bilingual street signs in the Haypark Avenue area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in south Belfast are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage and theft of Irish language bilingual street signs in the Haypark Avenue area of Belfast on Sunday 9th June.

It was reported that at approximately 1.40am on Sunday morning, a man entered the area on foot, removed two signs and then walked off in the direction of Ailesbury Road.

He was described as being around 5ft 11ins tall, with short light brown hair, of heavy build and was wearing a green coloured T-shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bilingual street sign at The Branch

Inspector Luke McAnee said: “We are treating this incident as a sectarian motivated hate crime and I would appeal to anyone with any information about the incident or who has CCTV or doorbell cameras which may have captured footage that could assist with our enquiries, to contact police at Lisburn Road on 101, quoting reference number 448 10/06/24.”