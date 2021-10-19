The murder investigation comes after an incident in Portadown which left one man seriously injured in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector, Darren McCartney said: “We believe that the man was assaulted outside licensed premises at the junction of West Street and Mandeville Street, in Portadown Town Centre, at around 1:40am on Sunday morning.

“A short time after the assault occurred, it was reported that the man had fallen in the street and was taken by ambulance to hospital where he died on Monday evening. A 22-year-old man initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, has been rearrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

“From viewing CCTV footage of the scene recorded at the time of the incident, I know there were a large number of pedestrians and motorists in the area. I am appealing to those pedestrians and motorists who were in the area at the time, to contact Major Investigation Team detectives in Gough on 101, quoting reference number 569 17/10/21.”