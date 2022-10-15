The revelation lies within in a 40-page report titled ‘Tackling Violence Against Women and Girls’, published by the PSNI about a fortnight ago.

The Police Federation, the de facto union for rank-and-file officers, has voiced concern over the news.

The report sets out dozens of actions the PSNI intends to take to "build trust and confidence in women and girls in policing".

PSNI officers guarding a crime scene

In the report, chief constable Simon Byrne writes that "the tragic murder of Sarah Everard in England in 2021 by a male police officer, and other instances of unacceptable police misconduct, have understandably damaged the trust and confidence of women and girls in policing".

Then, on page 15, the report says this: The PSNI will "conduct a review of previous cases of sexual impropriety and misconduct alleged against the PSNI personnel to ensure appropriate investigative actions and safeguarding are addressed".

The News Letter put it to the police that this appears to mean officers who were previously cleared of wrongdoing will have complaints against them re-investigated.

They were asked to confirm if this is indeed the case, and were also asked about the staffing of the investigation, its timeframe, and whether it covers complaints by both members of the public and fellow officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Byrne

This was the response:

"Operation RORIC is the PSNI’s review of previous sexual misconduct cases over a period of 10 years.

"It will incorporate investigative assessments of the police investigations conducted by Professional Standards Department [sic].

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The purpose of the review is to identify missed opportunities and areas for improvement within the systems and processes used within Professional Standards Department.

"The review will be focussed on the management of sexual misconduct committed by police officers both on and off duty."

It said the probe is being overseen by a detective superintendent and a detective chief inspector, and involves a full-time squad made up of a detective inspector, two detective sergeants, and four detective constables.

Pressed further for information, the PSNI added: “The team will be reviewing investigations and providing investigative assessments on cases that were conducted by Professional Standards Department over the previous 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The investigative assessment may provide recommendations that identify missed opportunities and areas of improvement for systems and processes within Professional Standards Department.

"The purpose of this is to review and learn from past investigations, following the assessments, the police service will act on recommendations made on a case by case basis.”

Earlier this month chief constable Byrne had said that the PSNI budget is coming up £90m short, and that the force soon faces having fewer officers than at any time in its history as a result.

He said he was “deeply worried about the ability to maintain policing service provision in a way that the people of Northern Ireland deserve”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

POLICE FEDERATION REACT:

The Police Federation tells the News Letter that, when it comes to the review of 10-year-old complaints, it "intends raising this at the earliest opportunity as there is some confusion around what it means and how far-reaching it will be".

It added: "Both police and the public need to have confidence that misconduct processes are being conducted proportionately, fairly and in accordance with the law.

"If the purpose is specifically to identify areas for improvement within the systems and processes, PFNI would be supportive of this as it is important for organisational learning and ensures any mistakes identified are not repeated in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On the other hand, the legislative basis for reopening cases of police misconduct is not so clear cut in Northern Ireland.

"Basically, natural justice would dictate that investigations must only be reopened in exceptional and compelling circumstances.”

MALES ARE OVER THREE TIMES AS LIKELY TO BE KILLED:

The PSNI has been under intense pressure in recent years from feminist activists who want to see wrongdoing against females prioritised by the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This involves both violence against females, and activity that falls short of physical contact.

For example, instead of talking about "domestic violence" the PSNI (and much of the justice system) now talks of "domestic abuse".

The PSNI definition of domestic abuse includes giving your partner “the silent treatment” or “emotionally injuring” them with words.

The latest PSNI report continues in this vein.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It begins by setting out a definition of "violence" which includes both "domestic abuse" and "offences committed online”.

It goes on to note that "between 2017 and 2021, 34 women and girls across Northern Ireland were killed by men".

What the report does not say is that the rate at which men are killed far outstrips that for women.

From 2007/08 to 2021/22 there were 358 homicides recorded by the PSNI, covering both genders and all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Out of these, 293 were murders, with the rest being manslaughters.

Breaking this down by gender shows males accounted for 273 of those 358 homicide victims, or 76% of the total.

Females accounted for 85, or 24%.

Looking purely at homicides with a "domestic abuse motivation" over that same period, the PSNI stats show that 60 were committed against females and 41 against males.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delving deeper still, when it comes to serious assaults (that is, ones where an injury has been caused), males are again more likely than females to be victims.

From 2007 to 2019 there were 91,833 recorded cases of “violence without injury, including harassment” involving female victims (51%).

Meanwhile there were 86,700 involving male victims (49%).

But when it comes to “violence with injury” there were 62,960 cases involving female victims (38%), and 104,651 involving male victims (62%).

Advertisement Hide Ad