PSNI looking into burglary report after window is smashed to gain access into a property in Limavady

Published 23rd Oct 2025, 15:02 BST
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary in Limavady yesterday evening
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary in Limavady yesterday evening
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary in Limavady on Wednesday evening (October 22).

Detective Inspector Connolly said: “At approximately 11pm, police received a report that property had been broken into in the Broighter Gardens area of the town.

“It is believed that access had been gained through a window that had been smashed in the property sometime between 8pm and 11pm.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1701 22/10/25.

Alternatively, a report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

