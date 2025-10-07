The PSNI have seized a van containing £140,000 worth of cannabis after it was involved in a hit-and-run incident on the A1 at Banbridge.

Police received a report of a hit and run road traffic collision on the A1 carriageway at Banbridge, today, Tuesday 7 October.

The collision, involving a blue Hyundai car and a white Peugeot van, occurred shortly after 11am.

The driver of the blue Hyundai, a man aged in his 80’s, is receiving hospital treatment following the collision.

The van left the scene and made its way north on the A1 carriageway.

Police in Lisburn then were called and intercepted the van soon after on the Old Ballynahinch Road in Lisburn.

A search of the van revealed a large quantity of suspected herbal cannabis, with a street value of over £140,000.

The driver, a 40-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a class B drug and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply. He remains in police in custody.

Inspector McCorry said: “As a result of this excellent police work, involving officers from E and B districts, a large quantity of suspected dangerous controlled drugs are now safely off our streets.

“Drugs have no place in our community and I would appeal to anyone with information about the supply, possession or misuse of drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.