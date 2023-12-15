The PSNI has seized cocaine with an estimated street value of £10m from a lorry in south Armagh – a record for Northern Ireland.

Police said that Slieve Gullion Neighbourhood Policing Team officers made the discovery when they stopped a suspicious lorry while on routine patrol in the Jonesborough area of South Armagh on Monday evening, 11 December.

The record haul was concealed in boxes with frozen meat products.

Newry, Mourne & Down District Commander Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed a large quantity of suspected cocaine concealed within boxes containing frozen meat products, worth an estimated street value of £10 million," he said.

Police are appealing for information about the movement of this vehicle as part of the drugs seizure.

“A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of driving-related offences.

“He has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries as the investigation continues.

“This is the largest seizure of suspected cocaine in Northern Ireland by the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

“The sophistication of the concealment method and sheer quantity of the drugs gives an indication of the scale of criminality involved.

Some of the record cocaine haul seized in Jonesborough, south Armagh.

“I believe that this significant quantity of drugs would have been distributed and sold in local communities across Northern Ireland bringing untold harm.

“Organised crime groups involved in this activity profit hugely from the sale of these harmful drugs and have no care for the destruction and harm they cause to people’s lives."

The seizure was an example "of effective community based Neighbourhood policing at its best" he added.

PSNI Organised Crime Branch has now commenced a robust investigation into the matter

The cocaine was hidden with frozen meat products.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill said. “The investigation is at an early stage and we making a specific appeal to anyone who noticed a maroon-coloured Iveco Eurocargo lorry with the registration number LK08 LHO travelling within the South Armagh area, particularly in the wider Jonesborough and Keady areas to make contact with police.

“Please review any dash-cam or CCTV footage that you think you may have of this vehicle – this information could help our investigation greatly."

The PSNI has secured a 10% increase in drug related arrests and seizures across NI in the last year, he added.