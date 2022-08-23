PSNI make public call for owner of dog found near Portadown to step forward

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The lost dog

The animal is described as a female beagle and was found on the Cohara Road, a long road to the west of Portadown.

It was discovered at about 6.30pm yesterday.

The PSNI say they would like to re-unite the owner with the dog, adding: “If this relates to your pet pooch please contact 101 quoting serial 1611 of 22/08/2022.”