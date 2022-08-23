PSNI make public call for owner of dog found near Portadown to step forward
Police are seeking the owner of a dog which was found in a rural area near Portadown.
By Adam Kula
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:33 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:56 pm
The animal is described as a female beagle and was found on the Cohara Road, a long road to the west of Portadown.
It was discovered at about 6.30pm yesterday.
The PSNI say they would like to re-unite the owner with the dog, adding: “If this relates to your pet pooch please contact 101 quoting serial 1611 of 22/08/2022.”
• Billy Hutchinson indicates black flags bearing UVF slogan and UVF imagery were not put up by the UVF
Most Popular
-
1
Family and friends of Dennis Hutchings attend unveiling of memorial stone to veteran in NI
-
2
MP Sammy Wilson suggests John Herron may be better suited to GAA if he wants to continue to glorify terrorism
-
3
Micheal Martin takes swipe at Sinn Fein ‘revisionism’
-
4
Jamie Bryson makes formal statement as police begin hunt for caller who threatened his young son
-
5
Arlene Foster behind new Together UK Foundation to promote benefits of Union
• WATCH: Differing staff views on ‘transphobia’ are ‘problematic’ in Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission says chief