PSNI make public call for owner of dog found near Portadown to step forward

Police are seeking the owner of a dog which was found in a rural area near Portadown.

By Adam Kula
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:33 pm
Updated Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:56 pm
The lost dog
The animal is described as a female beagle and was found on the Cohara Road, a long road to the west of Portadown.

It was discovered at about 6.30pm yesterday.

The PSNI say they would like to re-unite the owner with the dog, adding: “If this relates to your pet pooch please contact 101 quoting serial 1611 of 22/08/2022.”

