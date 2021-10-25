The man suffered serious injuries to his head and face.

The PSNI has reported that a man, aged in his sixities was attacked by a male at the junction of Mourne Esplanade and Manse Road at around 10.45pm last night, Sunday.

“The man was punched and kicked a number of times knocking him unconscious,” the PSNI said. “He received first aid at the scene and was later taken to hospital with serious facial and head injuries and is continuing to receive treatment at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and detectives would ask anyone who witnessed the assault to contact them at Ardmore Station in Newry on 101 quoting reference number 1970 24/10/21.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reports can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

MORE NEWS:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry