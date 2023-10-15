PSNI: Man treated for facial injury after Belfast stabbing - suspect detained by public
A man has been treated for a slash wound to his face following a stabbing in Belfast.
Police are appealing for information about the incident outside a fast-food shop in the Dublin Road area at 2.25am on Sunday.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that a man, aged in his 30s, was stabbed and received a slash wound to his face.
“Members of the public restrained the suspect, a 37-year-old man, before police arrived and arrested him on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in police custody at this time.
“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended and brought the injured man to hospital for treatment.”
Police said a large number of people were in the area at the time and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.