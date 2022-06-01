PSNI misogyny and racism claims viewed with ‘utmost seriousness’: Federation

Details of the allegations and complaints were broadcast during BBC NI Spotlight programme on Tuesday night.

Two PSNI whistleblowers appeared on the programme to claim the problems became apparent after they began looking into alleged performance failings in the Causeway Coast and Glens policing district in the early day of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Constable John O’Connor and temporary chief inspector Donna Bowden said they were initially concerned after uncovering evidence of slack behaviour among one group of officers.

PSNI officers on patrol in south Belfast. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

“Domestics weren’t being attended to for an hour and a half,” Const O’Connor said,

Constable O’Connor said: “I started to realise very, very quickly that people just weren’t attending calls at all.

“It became almost like a summer camp when Covid hit.

“There were officers sleeping on duty, there was officers bringing camp beds to work, they were bringing sleeping bags, they were setting up the briefing room to be a cinema, were going out and getting popcorn so they could all watch a movie on night shift instead of patrolling.”

Const O’Connor, who served for 18 years, added: “I kept raising the fact that drug dealing didn’t change in Covid. People still wanted to commit crime.”

Within weeks of reporting their concerns, both officers found themselves the subject of internal complaints and were transferred to other duties.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne told Spotlight he regarded the WhatsApp messages as “wholly unacceptable,” while former police ombudsman Baroness Nuala O’Loan said they raised wider concerns about the culture within the PSNI.

In response to the programme, a federation spokesperson said: “We view the allegations and claims made in the programme with the utmost seriousness. Inappropriate internal conduct and behaviour by police officers that potentially breaches the PSNI Code of Ethics should be reported without delay to the PSNI’s Professional Standards Department (PSD) for investigation.

“All allegations should be thoroughly and objectively investigated so that victims can be assured of the robustness of the process.”

The PFNI spokesperson added: “In instances where allegations are without foundation, officers have a right to expect speedy exoneration with reputations intact.

“The PFNI has consistently made clear its commitment to a workplace free of misogyny, sexism, bullying, racism and sectarianism.”

Simon Byrne said he accepted criticism about delays in investigating the officers’ claims, accepting that it undermines public confidence.