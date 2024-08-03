Police in Belfast are mounting a significant security operation as a confrontation between anti-immigration and anti-racism protesters is continuing in the city centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two groups were exchanging insults and a small number of fireworks and other missiles have been thrown amid tense exchanges in front of the City Hall.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Land Rovers and officers in riot gear were separating the two groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers were seen arresting one man, who was taken away in a PSNI car.

Trouble flared as anti-immigration protestors clashed with police in riot gear outside the Belfast Muslim Centre on University Road today. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Hundreds of people turned up for an anti-racist counter-protest in the heart of the city centre after social media calls for an anti-immigration demonstration in the city in the wake of the murders of three young children in Southport.

There were speeches and anti-Nazi chanting at the rally, which featured trade union banners and Palestinian flags.

Shortly after the rally began, a number of anti-Islamic protesters gathered across the road.

The group chanted “Islam out” and unfurled union flags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also Irish tricolours at the anti-Islamic protest as a delegation from Coolock, the scene of anti-immigrant protests in Dublin, arrived.

The stand-off between the two opposing groups became heated and police moved in to separate them.

Meanwhile, a number of roads into Belfast have been closed “due to ongoing protest activity”, police said.