‘PSNI must make arrests’ against republican rule-breakers as PSNI reveal six clear cases where no-one faced court

The planned march on Monday has drawn objections because it falls on the third anniversary of the murder of Lyra McKee by a stray bullet in Londonderry.

In the wake of that killing, the dissident group Saoradh had issued a statement saying she had been shot dead by “a republican volunteer [who] attempted to defend people from the PSNI/RUC”.

The group denied being involved in “armed struggle”.

The route of the planned march will roughly go from Free Derry Corner at 3pm to the City Cemetery via Iniscarn Crescent, a street adjoining Fanad Drive (where Ms McKee was shot).

The Parades Commission says the applicant is the “National Republican Commemoration Committee”, though an online flyer for the event bears the logo of Saoradh.

The commission has insisted that the parade must be orderly, obey police instructions, and avoid any paramilitary trappings.

The DUP today issued a statement stressing that the PSNI must be ready to intervene – particularly since the police admit that they failed to get anyone beofre a court over many terror-linked events last year.

Foyle MLA Gary Middleton said of the upcoming parade: “I have challenged the police to be more proactive in tackling these republican shows of strength.

“The PSNI must have visible policing, they must have air support to gather evidence, and if guns are produced or if the Parades Commission determination is breached, then the PSNI must make arrests.”

To bolster Mr Middleton’s message, the DUP has revealed the response it received from a Freedom of Information request to the PSNI.

They had asked the police “between January and August 2021, on how many occasions have there been reports of funerals or commemorative type events where there have been shots fired by those in paramilitary style uniforms and/or have featured those dressed in paramilitary style clothing in an outdoor setting?”

The PSNI response said there had been six in all,

However, it also said that none of the events resulted in anyone coming before the courts, saying that after the events “no persons were identified to enable PSNI to submit a report to the PPS”.