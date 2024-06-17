PSNI name South Armagh murder victim as Michael McConville of Crossmaglen

By Rebecca Black and Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 17th Jun 2024, 20:22 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 20:23 BST
A pensioner who police believe was murdered in south Armagh has been named as Michael McConville.

The 74-year-old was found dead in a house in the Annaghmare Road area of Crossmaglen on Saturday evening.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has launched a murder investigation.

A 67-year-old man was earlier arrested on suspicion of murder, and remained in police custody on Monday evening.

Police at the scene following the death of the man in his 70s at a residential property in the Annaghmare Road area of Crossmaglen. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA WirePolice at the scene following the death of the man in his 70s at a residential property in the Annaghmare Road area of Crossmaglen. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said Mr McConville was found with serious head injuries, believed to have been caused by a weapon.

“Officers responded to a report of the death of a man in a property shortly after 7pm,” he said.

“Sadly, the man, whom we can now name as Michael McConville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was located in a bathroom with serious head injuries, believed to have been caused by a weapon.”

Mr Kelly has urged anyone with information that could help the investigation to speak to police.

“My thoughts, and that of my team, are with Mr McConville’s family and friends at this sad and also distressing time,” he said.

“A murder investigation is currently under way and a man, aged 67, arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody as inquiries continue.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have information that could assist our investigation to contact detectives on 101.

“If you noticed, or heard, anything untoward in the Annaghmare Road area between Friday evening June 14 and Saturday June 16 please get in touch quoting reference number 1435 15/06/24.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org