PSNI name weekend murder victim

Police have named the man who was murdered in Lisburn as 50-year-old Paul Smyth.

Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said: “Paul was found in his living room at around 8.45pm on Friday night, 21 June. Three men aged 49, 32, 28 years old and a 28 year old woman have been arrested in the Lisburn area on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at this time.

“I am appealing for anyone with information that could potentially assist the investigation to please get in touch by calling 101.

“Or alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Police carried out two searches in the area around his home on Sunday and a number of items were seized.

DUP councillor Jonathan Craig said the police had told him they had a “very clear line of inquiry” but was unable to provide any further information.

He said he had met the victim a number of times at his home while election canvassing.

“He was the sort of individual who would have kept himself to himself,” he said.

One friend of the victim told Q Radio: “We grew up with him, him and his sister, he was a good wee soul. He would have done anything for you.”

Another said: “He was one of the kindest men you would ever meet, he would have done anything for you. A kind-hearted soul, just didn’t deserved what happened to him.”

SDLP Lisburn MLA Pat Catney has said the entire Lisburn community is “in shock” following news of the sudden death. “It’s just the last news people expected to wake up to,” he said. “My thoughts are with the family and friends of the man at this very difficult time.”

He added: “I would encourage anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual in the area on Friday evening to come forward as soon as possible.”