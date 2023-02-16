A PSNI spokeswoman said Colin Crawley, 40, was discovered unconscious on the Shore Road at Whiteabbey.Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Wilson said: “Police were notified, at around 1.15am on Sunday, of a man found unconscious in the Shore Road area of Whiteabbey.“The man, whom we can now name as Colin Crawley, was taken to hospital for treatment. Sadly, Mr Crawley passed away yesterday, February 15.DCI Wilson continued: “Two men, aged 28 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, while a third man, aged 36, was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders and withholding information. All three were subsequently released on bail to allow for further enquiries.”Anyone with information is asked to ring 101 quoting reference number 123 of 12/02/23.”Information CCTV and dash cam footage, can also be provided at https://mipp.police.uk