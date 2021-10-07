‘PSNI need to keep giving no-MOT drivers leeway until test logjam clears’ says DUP Policing Board member Maurice Bradley

PSNI

Maurice Bradley, one of the party’s Policing Board members and an MLA for East Londonderry, said ending the current leeway would be “premature”, due to the ongoing backlog concerning testing.

Mr Bradley said in a statement: “The failure to get the backlog in vehicle and driver testing under control has been an ever-present reality over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For many, the PSNI’s logical decision not to prosecute those who have tried in vain to secure a test before their current MOT expires has been a vital lifeline.

“It is crucial that this policy does not end before there is clear evidence that the logjam in appointments has been sustainable and permanently addressed.

“We also have to remember that proof of a vehicle roadworthiness is only one piece of the puzzle.

“Failing to secure a test to renew an MOT has a knock-on-impact in others areas, such as insurance.

“Many livelihoods and frontline services rely on these processes being fully functional and efficient.

“Therefore it is vital the PSNI, Department for Infrastructure and insurance providers work collaboratively to ensure motorists are treated fairly and sensibly for as long as needed.”

Ultimately, he said, Nichola Mallon, the roads minister, bears responsibility for the current “gridlock”.

