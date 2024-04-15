Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson said the officer 'preyed on a woman who was obviously vulnerable'

Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson said the officer’s dismissal demonstrated that “predatory behaviour has no place in policing”.

She also said that her office is investigating a number of cases involving similar allegations against other police officers.

The incident emerged in 2019 when the woman called 999 to seek assistance.

An ombudsman statement said police officers took her to Antrim Police Station. She had been at the same station in 2016 to report a burglary when an officer made inappropriate comments and touched her sexually.

The woman said she was experiencing a number of challenges in her life at the time.

She added that a short time after having consensual sex with the officer in a secluded area of trees on an industrial estate, he called to warn her not to tell anyone about what had happened, the ombudsman statement said.

Mrs Anderson, said: “The evidence obtained during the course of the investigation was clear that this officer preyed on a woman who was obviously vulnerable.

“The incident occurred in a public space while the officer was on duty.

“He lied repeatedly to my investigators even when faced with mounting evidence of serious misconduct.”

She added: “Police often come into people’s lives at a time when they are at their most vulnerable, and during such times those members of the public should be protected rather than exploited.

“Such behaviour is a fundamental betrayal of public trust. When proven, it is serious corruption and will not be tolerated.

“My office is investigating a number of cases involving similar allegations against other police officers.

“I would urge anyone who believes they have been targeted by a police officer for sexual gain to immediately contact my office so that their concerns can be thoroughly and independently investigated.”

Ms Anderson said she commenced an own motion investigation after the PSNI informed her about the woman’s claims.

Data obtained from police systems found that the officer had travelled to the industrial estate in an unmarked police car similar in colour to a description provided by his victim’s friend.

The officer’s personal phone records were examined, revealing that he had called the woman seven times within two hours on the afternoon of the incident.

Analysis showed that these calls had been made shortly before the officer left the police station, during his journey to the industrial estate and shortly after his return to the station.

When initially interviewed by police ombudsman investigators, the officer claimed his only contact with the woman had been to provide her with an update about the progress of the burglary investigation.

He also alleged that his visit to the industrial estate had been while on patrol with colleagues as it was an area renowned for drug dealing.

After completing their investigation, police ombudsman investigators submitted files to the PPS in relation to the offences of sexual assault and misconduct in public office.

The PPS directed no prosecution, after which the police ombudsman submitted a file to the PSNI’s Professional Standards Department recommending that the officer should be disciplined.

In March 2022, a police misconduct hearing reached a unanimous decision that he should be dismissed without notice for multiple breaches of the PSNI code of ethics.

Panel members found the officer guilty of gross misconduct, and noted that any lesser sanction than dismissal would have been “manifestly inadequate”.

The officer appealed against the outcome, and his dismissal was upheld following an appeal hearing in December 2022.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Stephen Wright, said: “The officer’s conduct in this case was completely abhorrent and a blatant contravention of the code of ethics.

“He was rightly dismissed from the police service in 2022, following a formal misconduct investigation and hearing.

“As a police officer, he was trusted with helping a woman whom he knew to be vulnerable.

“Instead of protecting her, he used his authority to take advantage of her.”

He added: “This was an appalling and despicable breach of trust and, as our panel found, amounted to gross misconduct.