PSNI officer hospitalised after man under arrest assaults him in NI town

Sergeant Gracey said: “Shortly before 12.55am today, Thursday 30th June, officers received and responded to a report of an assault at premises at Corick Road, Clogher.

“It was reported that a male punched another male, who sustained injuries to his face, including a suspected fractured jaw.

“During the course of the arrest of the suspect, one police officer was assaulted, sustaining facial injuries.

Ambulance

“Both the male and the police officer were taken to hospital for assessment and treatment.

“The arrested male remains in police custody at this time.”

Sergeant Gracey continued: “Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’.

“Our enquiries into this incident remain ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 52 of 30/06/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.