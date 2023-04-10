News you can trust since 1737
PSNI officer is bitten and has blood spat in his face after police respond to reports of a man with a knife

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a serious assault in the Randalstown area

By Michael Cousins
Published 10th Apr 2023, 12:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 12:14 BST

Detective Sergeant McDowell said: “Police received a report shortly after 11.45pm on Sunday, 9th April of a man with a knife in the Staffordstown Road area.

“On officers’ arrival, police located two men, one of whom was lying on the ground in the area with an injury to his leg, caused by the suspect who was biting him. He also had a serious injury to his arm.

“Windows were damaged at the front of the victim’s house – causing minor injuries to a second man. “Damage was also caused to the windows of another house and car in the area.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of a serious assault in the Randalstown area.
“As the suspect was detained, he bit an officer on the forearm and also spat blood in his face a short time later. “He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including grievous bodily harm with Intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, assault on police and resisting arrest.

“The 41-year-old remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their questions. “Our enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dash-cam or other footage that could help our investigation, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 2001 of 09/04/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/