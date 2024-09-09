A driver, a man in his 50s, was arrested after a police officer was knocked off a bicycle while on duty in east Belfast.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The officer was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to non-life-threatening injury following the collision in the Belmont Road area on Sunday afternoon, 8th September.

Around 3pm, the driver of a Renault Clio collided with one of the bicycle-mounted officers patrolling the Belmont Road area on the cycle lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

NIAS

The driver failed a scene breath test and fitness test.

And during arrest, he struck out at another officer.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drink/drugs, careless driving causing grievous bodily injury, assault on police and resisting police.

Following questioning, he was released on police bail to allow for key enquiries to be completed.

Sergeant Gary Jackson said: "My thoughts are with our colleague who has our full support as he recovers from this injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As part of our enquiries, we are appealing for information and would appreciate anyone who was in the Belmont Road and Belmont Avenue areas at this time and witnessed this collision, or who would have dash-cam or doorbell footage, to call us on 101."