Police have arrested a man on suspicion of assault on police and resisting police following an incident in south Belfast in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 18th October.

Sergeant Brown said: “Shortly after 1am, officers responded to a report that a man had become aggressive towards staff at premises in the Lisburn Road area.

“Whilst being escorted off the premises, the man, who is aged in his 30s, became aggressive and began to struggle with police.

“One officer was thrown to the ground, and sustained an injury to his knee.

“The man was subsequently arrested, and remains in police custody at this time.”

Sergeant Brown added: “I want to stress that an assault of any kind on our officers while carrying out their duties is totally unacceptable.