PSNI officers assaulted during drug search of man in the early hours of this morning in Northern Ireland town
Local Policing Team officers who were conducting patrols in the area, located a man and detained him to conduct a drug search.
"When officers engaged with the man, he became violent and was subsequently arrested for three counts of assault on police,” added the PSNI spokesman.
"He was also further arrested for possession of controlled drugs when officers located class B and C drugs on him.
"He remains in police custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.
Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: “Whilst in attendance, three officers sustained minor injuries after being assaulted by this individual.
"This is not acceptable, and I must reiterate the message that assaults on police will not be tolerated.
“We continue to appeal to anyone who witnesses anything unusual, or out of the ordinary, particularly where drugs may be concerned, to call us on 101 or if it's an emergency, call 999. Your information can and does make a difference."
You can also make a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org .