PSNI officers bitten in the leg and wrist after attending a domestic related report

A man is to appear in court today in connection with biting PSNI officers on the leg and the wrist.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Sep 2023, 09:12 BST- 1 min read
A 36-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including three counts of assault on police.

The man was arrested after PSNI officers responded to a domestic related report in the Armagh area yesterday. The officers are understood to have sustained minor injuries. He is so appear before Newry Magistrates Court this morning, Tuesday 5th September.As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.