The incident occurred around 3.15pm on Friday in the Chapel View area of Crossmaglen.

The officers had been alerted to a suspicious vehicle, a black BMW X5.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The vehicle was observed in a nearby carpark and as officers approached the car, the BMW X5 rammed into the patrol car, causing extensive bumper damage.

The damaged PSNI vehicle after Friday's incident in south Armagh

“A police chase ensued and officers followed the vehicle and attempted to block it in.

“A man, believed to be aged in his 40s, exited from the rear of the vehicle and made off from the scene, prior to the BMW X5 fleeing and scraping the side of the police car.

“The driver of the car is described as being aged in his 20s, of heavy build, with dark hair and was wearing a dark-coloured top.

“An investigation is now underway and we are also liaising with our colleagues in An Garda Síochána.

“Both officers have been left badly shaken by what happened and have required hospital treatment for their injuries.

“Repairs will need to be carried out to our response vehicle before it can be used again.

“Our officers were working to keep people safe when this reckless act occurred and attacks like these should be wholly condemned.

“We’re appealing to anyone who saw the black BMW X5, or captured dash-cam footage of its movements, or who knows of its location now, to get in touch with us by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1085 15/03/24.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/