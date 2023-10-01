News you can trust since 1737
PSNI officers injured after 'reckless and cowardly' driver of Audi A6 fails to stop in Crossmaglen, causing damage to police vehicle

Two police officers have sustained injuries after a vehicle failed to stop in the early hours of this morning.
By Roderick McMurray
Published 1st Oct 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read
The incident occurred on the Concession Road, Crossmaglen.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 12.20am local neighbourhood officers, who were conducting proactive patrols, attempted to stop a car, a grey coloured Audi A6. The car failed to stop and as a result the police vehicle sustained damage to the front injuring the two officers onboard, we are thankful they did not require hospital treatment. We believe that the vehicle crossed over the border.

“This type of reckless and cowardly behaviour places members of the public and our officers at risk of serious harm and we are lucky not to be dealing with more serious injuries.

The incident occurred on the Concession Road, Crossmaglen, at around 12.20am this morning. It's thought the car the crossed over the border into the Republic of IrelandThe incident occurred on the Concession Road, Crossmaglen, at around 12.20am this morning. It's thought the car the crossed over the border into the Republic of Ireland
“I am appealing to anyone who may have the grey Audi A6 in the area, or who may have any information as to the driver or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police via 101 quoting reference number 32 01/10/23.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.