Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident occurred on the Concession Road, Crossmaglen.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 12.20am local neighbourhood officers, who were conducting proactive patrols, attempted to stop a car, a grey coloured Audi A6. The car failed to stop and as a result the police vehicle sustained damage to the front injuring the two officers onboard, we are thankful they did not require hospital treatment. We believe that the vehicle crossed over the border.

“This type of reckless and cowardly behaviour places members of the public and our officers at risk of serious harm and we are lucky not to be dealing with more serious injuries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred on the Concession Road, Crossmaglen, at around 12.20am this morning. It's thought the car the crossed over the border into the Republic of Ireland

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am appealing to anyone who may have the grey Audi A6 in the area, or who may have any information as to the driver or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police via 101 quoting reference number 32 01/10/23.”