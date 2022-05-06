PSNI officers injured after van ‘travelling at speed’ collides with police car

The incident occurred in the Jonesborough area shortly before 3.45am.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Commander Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “The collision occurred in the Molloy Road Lower area of Jonesborough and involved a police vehicle and a van.

“A white Citroen Berlingo was travelling at speed before colliding with the rear of the police car. The driver then made off from the scene. The passenger, a male in his 20s, was detained and has since been released pending further enquiries.

The damaged police car in Jonesborough this morning

“Two police officers were treated to their injuries at the scene. The police car has also been significantly damaged.”

Superintendent Haslett continued: “This could have had the most serious of consequences for our officers and the public. These were local officers from a Local Policing Team who were carrying out their duties in the early hours of the morning to keep the community of Jonesborough safe.