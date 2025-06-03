PSNI officers today arrest 71-year-old man wanted for drug possession and supply in Dublin after being released from prison

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland have today, Tuesday 3rd June, arrested a 71-year-old man wanted in the Republic of Ireland, who is wanted to stand trial for offences of drug possession and supply that occurred in Dublin in 2021.

The man was detained today on an Irish extradition warrant after being produced from prison.

He is due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court later today.

Sergeant Davey, from the Police Service’s International Policing Unit, said: “Today’s arrest is another example of the Police Service working closely with An Garda Siochana to locate fugitives and bring them before the Extradition Courts.

"Our message is clear; Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions. We will relentlessly pursue all those attempting to evade justice."

