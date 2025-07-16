An Omagh man who targetted the life savings of innocent people has been given a suspended sentence after being convicted of 24 counts of fraud.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 51-year-old man was sentenced at Laganside Crown Court today, Wednesday 16 July.

Ryan O’Kane pleaded guilty and received a sentence of 20-months suspended for two-and-a-half years, the PSNI has reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offences occurred in 2018 when a number of individuals from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland invested a lump sum of money, ranging from £1000 upwards, into a company claiming to be on the global market in algorithm software.

The 51-year-old man was sentenced at Laganside Crown Court, pictured, today, Wednesday 16 July.

Each of the victims was guaranteed a return of their initial investment and any profits, if earned at the end of 12-months, however, Mr O’Kane failed to repay the investments.

A police investigation began and all 10 victims were repaid just before sentencing was heard today, 16 July 2025.

Detective Inspector Winters said: “Fraud is a crime which has a huge emotional impact on its victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“O’Kane targeted the life-savings of innocent people, and acted with no thought for the long-lasting trauma he caused through his deception. His only concern was to line his own pockets.