PSNI: Omagh man who targeted life savings of innocent people given suspended sentence after conviction of 24 counts of fraud

By Philip Bradfield
Published 16th Jul 2025, 18:51 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 18:51 BST
An Omagh man who targetted the life savings of innocent people has been given a suspended sentence after being convicted of 24 counts of fraud.

The 51-year-old man was sentenced at Laganside Crown Court today, Wednesday 16 July.

Ryan O’Kane pleaded guilty and received a sentence of 20-months suspended for two-and-a-half years, the PSNI has reported.

The offences occurred in 2018 when a number of individuals from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland invested a lump sum of money, ranging from £1000 upwards, into a company claiming to be on the global market in algorithm software.

The 51-year-old man was sentenced at Laganside Crown Court, pictured, today, Wednesday 16 July.placeholder image
Each of the victims was guaranteed a return of their initial investment and any profits, if earned at the end of 12-months, however, Mr O’Kane failed to repay the investments.

A police investigation began and all 10 victims were repaid just before sentencing was heard today, 16 July 2025.

Detective Inspector Winters said: “Fraud is a crime which has a huge emotional impact on its victims.

“O’Kane targeted the life-savings of innocent people, and acted with no thought for the long-lasting trauma he caused through his deception. His only concern was to line his own pockets.

"Today's sentence should send a clear message to those involved in scamming hard-working people, that they will be vigorously pursued and brought before the courts to face the consequences of their actions."

