PSNI: Omagh man who targeted life savings of innocent people given suspended sentence after conviction of 24 counts of fraud
The 51-year-old man was sentenced at Laganside Crown Court today, Wednesday 16 July.
Ryan O’Kane pleaded guilty and received a sentence of 20-months suspended for two-and-a-half years, the PSNI has reported.
The offences occurred in 2018 when a number of individuals from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland invested a lump sum of money, ranging from £1000 upwards, into a company claiming to be on the global market in algorithm software.
Each of the victims was guaranteed a return of their initial investment and any profits, if earned at the end of 12-months, however, Mr O’Kane failed to repay the investments.
A police investigation began and all 10 victims were repaid just before sentencing was heard today, 16 July 2025.
Detective Inspector Winters said: “Fraud is a crime which has a huge emotional impact on its victims.
“O’Kane targeted the life-savings of innocent people, and acted with no thought for the long-lasting trauma he caused through his deception. His only concern was to line his own pockets.
"Today's sentence should send a clear message to those involved in scamming hard-working people, that they will be vigorously pursued and brought before the courts to face the consequences of their actions."