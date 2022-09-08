News you can trust since 1737
PSNI Organised Crime Branch charges two men with supplying drugs

Detectives from the PSNI Organised Crime Branch have charged two men, aged 34 and 39, following a stop and search operation in the Hannahstown Hill area of west Belfast on Tuesday.

By Philip Bradfield
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 11:22 am
The 34-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and offering to supply Class B controlled drugs.

The 39-year-old has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, conspiracy to possess Class B controlled drugs and being concerned in supply of Class B drugs.

A 29-year-old man also arrested was subsequently released on bail.

Both men are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday 8 September at 10am.