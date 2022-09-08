PSNI Organised Crime Branch charges two men with supplying drugs
Detectives from the PSNI Organised Crime Branch have charged two men, aged 34 and 39, following a stop and search operation in the Hannahstown Hill area of west Belfast on Tuesday.
By Philip Bradfield
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 11:22 am
Updated
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 11:25 am
The 34-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and offering to supply Class B controlled drugs.
The 39-year-old has been charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug, conspiracy to possess Class B controlled drugs and being concerned in supply of Class B drugs.
A 29-year-old man also arrested was subsequently released on bail.
Most Popular
-
1
M1 tragedy: New father Philip Rainey, 21, was ‘an absolute gentleman’ who ‘played his heart out’ on the rugby field
-
2
Rat Woman Patricia Page who features in BBC One NI’s True North is one of Northern Ireland’s everyday superheroes
-
3
Heating oil stocks running ‘dangerously low’, warns Northern Ireland trade body
-
4
Everything you need to know about the NI International Airshow 2022
-
5
SDLP MP’s ‘second horseman of the apocalyse’ jibe
Both men are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday 8 September at 10am.